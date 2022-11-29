The B-52s announce 10-night Las Vegas residency

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

The B-52s will wrap their farewell tour in Georgia in January, but that doesn’t mean they are saying goodbye to performing altogether. In fact, they just announced a new set of Las Vegas dates.

The band is set for a new 10-night residency at The Venetian Resort, with dates in May, August and September. The shows kick off May 5 and run through September 3. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. local time.

The new dates follow a series of sold-out performances in Sin City in October.

As for those final farewell tour dates, The B-52s will play Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on January 6, 7 and 8, and Athens’ Classic Center on January 10.

