The B-52s Announce Farewell Tour

You will have one more chance to see B-52s “Roam” on tour.

The band has announced their “Farewell Tour,” set to kick off on August 22 in Seattle.

The 15-date tour, which the band is calling the “final tour ever on Planet Earth,” will wrap up in Atlanta on November 11.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday with promo code ROADIE and the general on-sale happens on Friday.

What is your favorite B-52s song? Do you think they are really calling it quits?

The B-52’s Farewell Tour 2022 Dates (Tickets are available here)

Aug 22 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

Sep 29 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sep 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Oct 07 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Oct 13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Oct 14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Oct 15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Oct 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre

Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre

Oct 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Nov 04 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Nov 11 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre