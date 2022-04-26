The B-52s Announce Farewell Tour

You will have one more chance to see B-52s “Roam” on tour.
The band has announced their “Farewell Tour,” set to kick off on August 22 in Seattle.
The 15-date tour, which the band is calling the “final tour ever on Planet Earth,” will wrap up in Atlanta on November 11.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday with promo code ROADIE and the general on-sale happens on Friday.
What is your favorite B-52s song? Do you think they are really calling it quits?
The B-52’s Farewell Tour 2022 Dates (Tickets are available here)
Aug 22 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall
Sep 29 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino
Sep 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Oct 07 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Oct 13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Oct 14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Oct 15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Oct 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre
Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre
Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre
Oct 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Nov 04 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Nov 11 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre