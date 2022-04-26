The B-52s to launch farewell tour in August; band to perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ this Wednesday

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The B-52s have announced that they will launch a farewell North American tour this summer that’s set to kick off on August 22 in Seattle.

The trek currently is scheduled to visit 11 cities, and is mapped out through a November 11-12 stand in Atlanta, although more dates will be added soon. KC & the Sunshine Band and The Tubes will serve as the support acts at select stops on the tour. The outing also includes multiple-show engagements in New York City, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 29, at 12 p.m. ET, while pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 27, at 12 p.m. ET. Visit TheB52s.com for more information.

In celebration of the impending farewell tour, The B-52s will be performing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night. In addition, the band has announced that a long-awaited official documentary about the influential New Wave group will be released in early 2023.

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens [Georgia] in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world,” says B-52s singer/keyboardist Kate Pierson. “It’s been cosmic.”

Adds singer Fred Schneider, “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family…our fans. And with KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes on board, it’s going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts.”

