Get ready for the new adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer aka 'The Baby-Sitters Club!' A Netflix series for the popular teenage book series by Ann M. Martin's was just greenlighted. The 10-episode dramedy will portray a modern take on issues of divorce, racism, teenage life, female friendship, and empowerment. The Baby-Sitters club originally ran as a TV series in the early '90s and was eventually adapted into a feature film. What was your favorite classic book/tv show growing up as a kid?