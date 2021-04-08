It’s being called the “Baby Yoda Effect.” From here on out, you’re gonna see a LOT more movies introduce cute, cuddly characters whose sole purpose is to explode all over social media and sell millions of toys. Case in point: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”. In a new clip, Paul Rudd is browsing in the grocery store when a bunch of miniature Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men start causing chaos. We’re sure they’ll be one of the big toys to get this upcoming holiday season! big “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is a continuation of the first two movies from the ’80s, but it ignores the 2016 reboot. It’s supposed to hit theaters in November.