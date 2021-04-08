Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

The Baby Yoda Effect

It’s being called the “Baby Yoda Effect.” From here on out, you’re gonna see a LOT more movies introduce cute, cuddly characters whose sole purpose is to explode all over social media and sell millions of toys.  Case in point:  “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.  In a new clip, Paul Rudd is browsing in the grocery store when a bunch of miniature Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men start causing chaos.   We’re sure they’ll be one of the big toys to get this upcoming holiday season!   big “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is a continuation of the first two movies from the ’80s, but it ignores the 2016 reboot.  It’s supposed to hit theaters in November.