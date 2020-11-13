‘The Bachelor’ Mansion Is on Airbnb

If you’ve always wanted to live in a mansion where they film The Bachelor now is your chance. The famous backdrop for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is now on Airbnb for a whopping $6,000 a night. Known as Villa de la Vina, the mansion sits on a sprawling 10 acres of land and has been the home for the hit show since 2007. At that rate, you’re going to need to bring some friends along and there’s plenty of space with 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms on 10,000 square feet. Fun fact, a family really lives in the mansion, but they leave twice a year so that the series can be filmed. Would you spend that much cash to stay in The Bachelor mansion?