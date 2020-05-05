'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' recap: Andy Grammer and Toni Braxton judge, as four people go home

ABC/John Fleenor

ABC/John FleenorOn the heels of last week’s first round of musical performances, Monday's The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart saw the remaining six couples -- Natascha and Ryan,Julia and Sheridan, Bri and Chris, Rudi and Matt, Jamie and Trevor, and Savannah and Brandon -- getting another surprise, as Chris Harrison announced that some would be switching partners to find out the true strength of their relationships, and most importantly, their chemistry.

The couples would perform for celebrity judges -- Bachelor married couple, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, recording artist Andy Grammer and Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton, but first, Harrison handed out date cards to Jamie and Ryan, Chris and Rudi, and Julia and Brandon.

Chris and Rudi’s date goes well, though not enough to make them reconsider their current relationships. Rudi says she had “the best time,” with Chris and is happy to have “another good friend in the house."

Likewise, during their spa day, Jamie and Ryan confirm that they are “over romantically, but not friendship-wise.”

The same is not true for Brandon and Julia, who have had feelings for each other from the start of the competition. Julia, while finding some on-stage chemistry with Sheridan, hopes to find “clarity” from her date with Brandon.

The two head to Los Angeles’ legendary Roxy Theater, where they'll write a song together for the very first time, under the guidance of Joel Crouse, who has penned songs with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, among many others.

Addressing the camera, Julia admits she’s falling for Brandon, saying, they have “a lot of chemistry,” in musically, as well as romantically. The two now have the difficult tasks of breaking the news to their respective partners.

When Julia tells Sheridan, “I just feel like I don’t think I can do this with you,” he seems indifferent at first, later admitting, “I’m laughing so I don’t cry.”

Brandon, meanwhile, tries to sweet-talk Savannah, assuring her that he still “cares” for her and wants to work things out.

Savannah isn’t falling for Brandon’s lines this time, and declaring she doesn’t want to be a “second choice” and is done with him.

Sheridan and Savannah both head home to the disappointment of everyone, except Brandon and Julia.

It’s time for the couples prepare to take the stage at the L.A club Novo, where the judges will weigh in on their musical talent and the chemistry expressed in their performances.

Adding to the tension, Natascha tells Julia that Brandon admitted he would have have gone back to Savannah if given the chance.

Julia accuses Natascha of being “manipulative,” but confronts Brandon anyway, and he doesn’t deny it, insisting that his relationship with Savannah is over, regardless.

Rudi & Matt kick the performances off with their take on Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” The judges were impressed with the performance and the chemistry, although judge Toni Braxton would have like to seen Matt play his guitar sole in the song “like you were playing her.”

Jamie and Trevor didn’t have as much success with their rendition of “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” by Meghan Trainor & John Legend. The judges all agreed that Jamie’s nerves were obvious throughout the song, and Trevor didn’t seem connected either.

Chris & Bri’s passion was on full display as they powered through Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Braxton declared. “I see love, I see a connection.” Rachel Lindsay agreed, noting, “How do you sing and show you’re in love at the same time?” added Rachel. “That’s how you do it.”

As if the moment couldn’t have gotten any sweeter, Bri and Chris followed by professing their love for each other in front of the judges and the packed house.

Brandon & Julia’s rendition of Pat Benatar’s “We Belong” felt a little “disjoined” to Rachel, who compared it to a karaoke performance. Andy Grammar complimented the couple on “push through” the performance. Braxton said it came off as though the couple was “having a fight.”

Natascha and Ryan’s “flirty” and “sexy” performance of “You Are the Best Thing,” by Ray LaMontagne had the judges on their feet. Braxton praised Natasha and Ryan for “engaging the entire audience.” Grammar was impressed with the technical aspect of the performance as well.

At the rose ceremony Brandon and Julia are sent packing.

Afterwards, Julia feels betrayed by both Natascha, and even more so by Brandon, whom she believes “treated [the performance] like a solo performance." She also regrets dumping Sheridan, who “taught me what a good partner is.”

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart continues Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

