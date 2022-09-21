‘The Bachelor’: Zach Shallcross Named the New Leading Man for Season 27

Zach Shallcross who recently competed on season 19 of The Bachelorette has a new job.

He has just been named The Bachelor for season 27 of the ABC hit series.

The announcement was made Tuesday night during ‘The Final Rose’ with Zach saying he is hoping to find and fall in love with his best friend.

Zach made it to the final three on season 19 but he and Rachel did not work because he believed Rachel was being unauthentic

Zach said season 19 didn’t change how ready for love he is. He said he is more than ready now.

Who is your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette of all-time?