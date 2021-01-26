The Bachelor’s ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson Doesn’t Regret Behavior

If you are watching this seasons, The Bachelor then you are very aware of Victoria Larson. She referred to herself from the day she entered the house as ‘Queen.’ During an interview with Good Morning America, she said there was no ill intent with her behavior that it was all in good fun. She said if her words or actions hurt anyone she sincerely apologizes. I will do better and hold myself accountable. I’m not a bully. Do you think Victoria is a bully on the show? Do you think Matt will select her to be his ‘wife?’ If she does not get selected will she be the next Bachelorette?