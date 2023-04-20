The Backstreet Boys Mark 30th Anniversary

The Backstreet Boys are celebrating a huge milestone.

The record-breaking boy band formed on April 20, 1993, when the last member to join, Brian Littrell, flew to Orlando to join his cousin Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough.

Lou Pearlman, who put the group together, dubbed them Backstreet Boys after a popular Orlando teen hangout: Backstreet Market. In 1994, they signed their first record deal and were on their way to becoming the bestselling boy band of all time, with more than 100 million records sold globally.

BSB is marking the momentous occasion by counting down the “top 30 moments in Backstreet history,” as voted on by their fans, at BSB30.com.

