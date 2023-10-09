‘The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday’ Gets Netflix Release Date

Netflix has announced that The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, a prequel to the 2022 animated hit “The Bad Guys,” will be released on Thursday, November 30.

The new movie is described as “new adventure set before the events of the feature.”

An all-new voice cast is set for the prequel and includes Michael Godere (The Affair) as Wolf, Ezekiel Ajeigbe (Outer Banks) as Shark, Raul Ceballos (The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib) as Piranha, Chris Diamantopoulos (American Dad) as Snake, Mallory Low (Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles) as Tarantula and Zehra Fazal (Dew Drop Diaries) as Tiffany Fluffit.

What is your favorite animated movie?