The Bahamas Is Open

Wednesday (July 1st) marks when The Bahamas re-opens its borders to foreign tourists in the midst of the pandemic. To go, you must present a verified negative COVID-19 test that is less than 7 days old. Your temperature will also be checked upon arrival by air or sea. If you do not have a verified test result, you will need to take a test when you arrive or quarantine for 14 days. Domestic and international flights are welcome. Hotels and rentals have also reopened. The Bahamas Healthy Traveler Campaign urges visitors to maintain social distancing and wearing face coverings in public situations. Do you think you will feel totally at ease on vacation if you travel somewhere this summer?