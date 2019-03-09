The Bahamas Says it’s Safe to Travel There Despite US Travel Advisory

The Bahamas has issued its own statement regarding a travel advisory issued by the US late last month.

The advisory issued by the US State Department on February 25th instructed travelers to use caution while traveling in the area due to an increase in crime especially related to tourist.

Earlier this week The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation released a statement saying that the advisory is overrated as they have “6 million annual visitors” to the territory and the mast majority “do so without any incident whatsoever.”

According to police data from 2018, of all 6 million visitors, there were only 43 incidents involving tourists, of which 30 involved American and most which were classified as minor incidents.

“The safety of residents and visitors is of paramount importance and efforts to maintain and improve security are a constant priority for Bahamas authorities as is true for all governments,” said the statement read.