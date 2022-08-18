The Band marking ‘Rock of Ages’ 50th anniversary by debuting unseen photos, restored videos

Capitol Records/UMe

The Band‘s classic 1972 double live album, Rock of Ages, was released 50 years ago this week. To commemorate its anniversary, a series of previously unseen photos taken at the series of 1971 New York City concerts that were recorded for the album have been made available for the first time.

The color images, which were shot by acclaimed photographer Ernst Haas, capture The Band performing at New York’s Academy of Music venue. The group’s longtime friend and mentor Bob Dylan made a surprise appearance at the final show of the run, on New Year’s Eve, and he’s also featured in a couple of the photos. The photos have been posted at UDiscoverMusic.com.

Some of the photos Haas took at the concerts were featured in the original Rock of Ages packaging, while additional shots were included in the 2013 box set Live at the Academy of Music 1971, which boasted remixed versions of Rock of Ages‘ tracks, as well as a full soundboard recording of the New Year’s Eve show.

Rock of Ages peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200, while a cover of the Marvin Gaye song “Baby Don’t Do It” — retitled “Don’t Do It” — reached #34 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, restored versions of performance videos for three songs shot at the concert have debuted on The Band’s official YouTube channel. The clips capture renditions of “Don’t Do It,” “King Harvest (Has Surely Come)” and “The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show,” while a newly created lyric video for the latter performance has also been posted.

The Band also is celebrating Rock of Ages‘ 50th anniversary by making available a new lined of themed merchandise at their official store.

