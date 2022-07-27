The Bangles, Allman Brothers Band & more reissuing albums for Ten Bands One Cause initiative

Omnivore Recordings; Allman Brothers Band Recording Company

The Bangles and The Allman Brothers Band are taking part in the 2022 edition of Ten Bands One Cause.

The annual charity initiative features 10 artists reissuing albums on pink vinyl to raise money for Red Door Community, formerly known as Gilda’s Club NYC, which supports those with cancer and their caregivers. The organization was founded in memory of late comedian and Saturday Night Live star Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

This year’s crop of reissues includes The Bangles’ 2014 compilation Ladies and Gentlemen…The Bangles! and the Allman Brothers’ Live from A&R Studios, which was recorded in 1971 but wasn’t released until 2016. Other artists taking part include The Black Keys, Judah & the Lion, Nas and Senses Fail.

For more info, visit 10Bands1Cause.com.

