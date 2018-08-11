‘The Batman’ Filming Soon; Ben Affleck Attached

It seems that things are moving forward with DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. when it comes to Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

And while the film appears to be read to start kicking into high gear next year, nobody is quite sure who is playing the the role that was most recently held by Ben Affleck?

Production Weekly reports that Affleck is listed as a producer. It still says nothing as to whether he’ll play Bruce Wayne/Batman.

If not Affleck, who should play the “Dark Knight” in the next iteration of the Batman series?