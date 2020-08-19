‘The Batman’ Gets A New Bat-Logo

These days, brand reboots are so common that even superheroes are doing it. According to ComicBookMovie.com, DC Comics has filed a trademark for a new Bat-logo for the upcoming movie The Batman. Gone is the familiar yellow oval in favor of a slightly different-shaped bat against a white background. Fans already got their first glimpse of the new bat-logo in a teaser video for The Batman released back in February. The movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, will be out next October. What do you think of the new logo? Which actor was the best Batman?