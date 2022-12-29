“The Batman” Screenplay Available To Read

The official screenplay for “The Batman” is now available to read for free online.

The film stars Robert Pattinson in the title role alongside Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Deadline has released the script for the flick as part of their Read the Screenplay series, which highlights important writing from this year’s awards season.

One notable element of the screenplay is the fact that it’s only 129 pages long despite the film’s three-hour runtime, which implies that The Batman’s visual and action sequences dominated more of the runtime than dialogue.

