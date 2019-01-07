‘The Batman’ Will Begin Filming Later This Year

The Batman, the latest attempt to reboot Batman for the DC Extended Universe, is set to begin filming in November.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, director Matt Reeves is still tinkering with the script, which is rumored to involve a younger Bruce Wayne and likely won’t star Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader.

Batman last appeared on the big screen in 2017’s poorly-received Justice League movie.

What actor should play Batman this time around? Have there been too many Batman reboots?