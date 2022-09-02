The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine releases remastered version of solo album ahead of 80th birthday

UMe

Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine turns 80 this Saturday, September 3, and just a day before his milestone birthday, a newly remastered version of his 2010 solo album, A Postcard from California, has been released via digital formats.

This marks the first time the star-studded collection has been made available via streaming services.

A Postcard from California features an impressive cast of guest artists, including Jardine’s fellow Beach Boys, Steve Miller, Neil Young, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, America‘s Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, and Glen Campbell.

Jardine wrote or co-wrote over half of the tracks on the album, which also features updated renditions of The Beach Boys’ hits and of the Mamas and the Papas classic “California Dreamin’.”

The digital reissue includes two bonus tracks. The first is a previously unreleased extended version of “Waves of Love,” which features one of the last recorded studio vocal performances by late Beach Boys co-founder Carl Wilson. The second is “Sloop John B (A Pirate’s Tale),” Jardine’s reworked version of the popular folk tune “Sloop John B,” which was originally released in 2005 alongside Al’s children’s book of the same name.

Miller contributes to an updated version of “Help Me Rhonda,” the chart-topping 1965 Beach Boys hit featuring Jardine’s lead vocals. Crosby, Stills and Young all appear on Jardine’s rendition of “A California Saga.” Campbell, who was a touring member of The Beach Boys during the mid-1960s, lends his vocal talents to the title track and the “California Dreamin'” cover.

“I can’t believe it’s been 12 years since Postcard came out and I thank everyone involved in the production and creation of this album to help me get my songs out there,” says Jardine.

Here’s the reissue’s full track list:

“A Postcard from California” — featuring Glen Campbell

“California Feelin'”

“Lookin’ Down the Coast”

“Don’t Fight the Sea” — featuring The Beach Boys

“Tidepool Interlude” — featuring Alec Baldwin

“Campfire Scene” — featuring Neil Young

“A California Saga” — featuring Neil Young, David Crosby & Stephen Stills

“Help Me, Rhonda” — featuring Steve Miller

“San Simeon” — featuring America

“Drivin'” — featuring Brian Wilson & David Marks

“Honkin’ Down the Highway” — featuring Brian Wilson

“California Dreamin'” — featuring Glen Campbell

“And I Always Will”

Special Bonus Tracks

“Waves of Love” — featuring Carl Wilson

“Sloop John B (A Pirate’s Tale)”

