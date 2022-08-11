The Beach Boys, Alanis Morissette & more soundtracking 2022 Peloton All for One Festival

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Beach Boys, Alanis Morissette and Green Day are just three of more than 30 artists that will help you work up a sweat during with the recently announced 2022 Peloton All for One Festival.

The home exercise company’s annual event features a variety of well-known musical acts contributing their music to a special weekend of Peloton classes, which this year takes place from August 19 to August 21. Members will be able to choose from different musician-themed courses, including cycling, running, strength and yoga.

The Beach Boys are contributing a new remix of their classic 1966 song “God Only Knows,” created by DJ John Michael specially for Peloton.

Other participating artists include Maroon 5, John Mayer, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Wu-Tang Clan, Muse, Florence + the Machine and T-Pain.

Peloton has been putting on this event every year since 2018 — but it only became a music festival last year. The home fitness company made the change to help its members feel more connected, thanks to the power of music, during the ongoing pandemic that caused many gyms to shut their doors.

“All for One has always been a way for us to connect the Peloton community since music is an essential part of keeping the experience fresh and motivating for our Members,” says Peloton executive Gwen Riley. “This year, we’re giving members more classes and more artists than ever before for a three-day celebration of music, movement and our community around the world!”

For more info, visit OnePeloton.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.