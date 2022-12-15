The Beach Boys Almost Changed Their Name To ‘The Beach’

Here’s a fun little rock’n’roll ‘what if’: What if the Beach Boys changed their name in the early 1970’s?

It nearly happened – guitarist Al Jardine says the band considered a name change to just ‘The Beach’.

He told Variety “At that time, we felt we needed to get away from the California culture and just start over”.

Obviously, the band never went through it – and continues to tour to this day.

How would rock history have changed if they were known as ‘The Beach’? Who are some artists that changed their name and had it work out?