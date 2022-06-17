The Beach Boys’ expanded ‘Sounds of Summer’ compilation released

Capitol/UMe

The recently announced expanded and remastered reissue of The Beach Boys‘ 2003 hits compilation Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys got its release Friday.

The arrival of the retrospective signals the launch of a planned yearlong worldwide celebration marking The Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary.

The updated collection features 80 tracks, 50 more than the original version, and includes classic hits and deeper cuts spanning from the group’s 1962 debut album, Surfin’ Safari, through 1989’s Still Cruisin’.

The track list boasts nearly every top-40 single that the band released, including “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” “Surfer Girl,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “God Only Knows,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Kokomo,” “Barbara Ann” and “Help Me, Rhonda.” Among the newly added songs are such gems as “Disney Girls,” “Feel Flows,” “Sail On Sailor” and “Surf’s Up.”

The Sounds of Summer reissue includes 24 new mixes, with two tracks getting stereo mixes for the first time. The collection is available as a three-CD set, via digital formats and as a six-LP vinyl package. A limited-edition version of the vinyl collection features a rainbow foil slipcase and four lithographs.

All physical versions include a booklet offering updated photos and new liner notes. A remastered version of the original 30-track compilation also has been released on CD and as a two-LP set.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 60 years since we signed to Capitol Records and released our first album, Surfin’ Safari,” the band says of its milestone anniversary. “We were just kids in 1962 and could have never dreamed about where our music would take us, that it would have such a big impact on the world, still be loved, and continue to be discovered by generation after generation.”

