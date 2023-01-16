The Beach Boys getting “Grammy Salute” special

CBS/Recording Academy

The Beach Boys are the latest artists whose career will be celebrated by the Recording Academy.

Billboard reports that A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys is set to happen February 8 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The event, which takes place three days after the Grammy Awards, will be recorded and air at a later date on CBS. So far, the lineup of artists paying tribute to The Beach Boys has not been announced.

Last year, Paul Simon was the subject of the annual Grammy Salute, with the special airing this past December. It featured performances by Dave Matthews, Sting, Bonnie Raitt, The Bangles, Garth Brooks and more.

While The Beach Boys have never won a Grammy, in 2001 they were honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Recording Academy, and five Beach Boys recordings have made it into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In addition, Brian Wilson was named MusicCares Person of the Year in 2005.

