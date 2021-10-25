The Beatles’ 1970 album ‘Let It Be’ returns to top 10 of ‘Billboard’ 200 following deluxe reissue’s release

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

The Beatles have gotten back into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, thanks to the reissue of the band’s final studio album, 1970’s Let It Be.

The album, which spent four weeks at #1 on the chart in June and July of 1970, reenters the tally at #5 after earning 55,000 equivalent album units during the week following the reissue’s October 15 release.

About 48,000 of the units were for album sales, which made Let It Be the best-selling album of the week.

The Let It Be reissue was released in a variety of expanded formats and configurations, many of which featured previously unreleased tracks, including rehearsals, jams and alternate takes.

Sales and streams of all versions of the album were included when tabulating Billboard chart positions.

The reissue arrives in advance of the previously reported three-part documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, which focuses on the sessions that yielded Let It Be. The series, which was directed Peter Jackson, premieres on November 25, 26 and 27 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

