Here’s a first look at Disney’s upcoming documentary about The Beatles. The company shared a 5-minute sneak peek of “The Beatles: Get Back.” Director Peter Jackson says they released the trailer to bring a smile to Beatle’s fans’ faces in this difficult time. Earlier this year, Paul McCartney said he’s happy Jackson made the film using their archives. It reminds McCartney of the love between the band and of the “crazily beautiful time” they had.