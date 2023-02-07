The Beatles, David Bowie & more included on playlist for King Charles’ coronation

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images

King Charles III’s coronation is happening May 6, and now the government is offering up some suggestions for songs to play at street parties celebrating the occasion.

The United Kingdom’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport has released a coronation playlist of 27 songs, including tracks from The Beatles, David Bowie, Queen and Kate Bush. According to a spokesperson, the playlist had been chosen to “celebrate British and Commonwealth artists ahead of the upcoming Coronation.”

Songs making the playlist include The Beatles’ “Come Together,” Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” Bowie’s “Last Dance,” Madness’ “Our House,” Queen’s “We Are The Champions,” Tom Jones’ “Green Green Grass of Home,” ELO’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart’s “People Get Ready” and The Who’s “Love Reign O’er Me.” The complete list can be found at Spotify.com.

