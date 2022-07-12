‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ score multiple Emmy nominations

Disney+; Hulu

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced today, and two Beatles-related documentary series came away with multiple nods.

The Beatles: Get Back, the three-part Disney+ docuseries about the January 1969 recording sessions that yielded the band’sLet It Be album, scored five nominations. The program will vie for the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series award, as well as for trophies honoring outstanding directing, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

In addition, the Hulu documentary series McCartney 3,2,1 received three nominations, for outstanding cinematography, sound editing and sound mixing. The six-part program featured Paul McCartney talking with producer Rick Rubin about the music thathe created with The Beatles and as a solo artist.

You can check out the full list of nominations at Emmys.com.

The 2022 Emmys will air September 12 on NBC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.