The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ docuseries nominated for a 2022 MTV Movie & TV Award

Courtesy of Disney+

The Beatles: Get Back documentary series just got a nomination for a 2022 MTV Movie & TV Award.

The docuseries, which premiered in November 2021 on the Disney+ streaming service, received a nod for the Best Music Documentary honor. Other nominees in that category include Oasis‘ Knebworth 1996 concert film, and documentaries about Janet Jackson, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo. The award will be given out as part of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony, a reality-focused spinoff of the original show.

Both the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air live from Los Angeles on June 5. You can vote for your favorites now via Vote.MTV.com.

As previously reported, The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part, seven-hours-plus event offering an in-depth look at the January 1969 recording sessions that yielded The Beatles‘ final studio album, Let It Be, as well as the band’s historic surprise concert on the rooftop of the London headquarters of the group’s Apple label.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.