The Beatles launch official TikTok account, coinciding with ‘Let It Be’ reissue’s release

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

The Beatles have launched an official account on the TikTok video social-media platform: @TheBeatles.

Thirty-six of the Fab Four’s classic songs are now available for TikTok members to use to soundtrack their own video creations.

The debut of The Beatles’ TikTok account coincides with the release today of the deluxe reissue of the band’s final studio album, 1970’s Let It Be. It’s also in advance of the upcoming three-part Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back that will feature hours of unseen film footage shot of the band while they recorded the album.

Beatles songs available to TikTok users include all of Let It Be‘s 12 tracks, as well as the many #1 hits the band scored throughout its existence, including “Love Me Do,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Day Tripper,” “Paperback Writer,” “Hey Jude” and “Something.”

In the weeks leading up to the late-November premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, the band’s TikTok page will debut exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the Let It Be sessions, as well as videos looking at the making of individual songs from the album that feature interviews with surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

The launch of The Beatles’ TikTok account also marks the arrival of the platform’s month-long #Rocktober campaign, a celebration of significant rock artists on TikTok.

All four Beatles members — McCartney, Starr and the late John Lennon and George Harrison — already have official solo TikTok accounts.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.