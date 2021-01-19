The Bee Gees' Barry Gibb scores first #1 solo album in the UK with 'Greenfields'

Credit: Desiree Prieto

Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb‘s new solo album, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook (Vol. 1), has debuted at #1 on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart.

The album, which features country-flavored renditions of select classic Bee Gees tunes on which Barry collaborated with a variety of country and pop artists, notched more than twice the amount of sales during the past week than the #2 U.K. album. Eighty-three percent of the album’s sales were of physical copies.

Among the many guest singers on Greenfields are Olivia Newton-John, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss and Little Big Town.

In celebrating his chart achievement, Gibb tells OfficialCharts.com, “There is no such thing as too much heaven. I couldn’t be more thrilled. The past is unpredictable. Today is unbelievable. The greatest moment of my life! Thank you to all of our fans in the UK and all the folks at [my label] EMI. You’ve changed my life.”

Barry’s previous highest-charting solo album in the U.K. was in 2016 with In the Now, which peaked at #2. With The Bee Gees, Gibb reached #1 on the U.K. tally once before, with 1979’s Spirits Having Flown.

In a video message, Barry gushes, “This is 40 years since my brothers and I had our last #1 record, so it’s pretty outrageous. And I can’t believe it.”

