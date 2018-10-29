The Beer Brands to Reach for When You’re Watching Your Weight

We’ve always been told that beer and weight loss don’t mix, right? Well help may be on the way!

On the high calorie side, Samuel Adams Boston Lager has 180 calories followed by Guinness Extra Stout and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.

On the low calorie side, Budweiser Select has 55 calories, followed by Beck’s Premier Light and Miller 64.

What is your favorite beer? When dieting, do you plan your “cheat day?” Does it include beer?