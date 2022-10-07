The “Beer Spritz” Is A Thing

The beer based “spritz” is taking over the cocktail world.

Singers, a bar in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, uses an ice-cold Miller High Life, the Champagne of beers, and strawberry-infused Campari to make the “Camparty.”

That’s just one of many casual beer cocktails on the bar scene.

There is also the “PBR Spritz,” the “Ranye West,” which is Rainier Beer, Aperol, lemon juice and Angostura bitters and the “NASCAR Spritz,” which marries Aperol and lemon in a can of Budweiser.

How would you make a beer spritz?