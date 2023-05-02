The Best And Worst Of The Met Gala

Celebrities never fail to have head turning looks for The Met Gala and this year was no different. On Monday, Jared Leto arrived completely in disguise wearing a cat suit, which grabbed the attention of Lizzo who gave him a quick pet. Doja Cat made her Met Gala debut dressed in a white feathered gown with a cat nose prosthetic. Rihanna stepped on the red carpet an hour late revealing an oversized white floral dress. Other stars who were there include Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Kardashian, Russell Westbrook and Trevor Noah among others. The Met Gala took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”