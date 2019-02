TripAdvisor has named Clearwater Beach in Florida as the best beach in America. It is the second year in a row that Clearwater Beach gets the honor. It was also ranked as the sixth best beach in the world. The rest of the top 5 best beaches are Ka’anapali Beach in Maui, Panama City Beach, Saint Pete Beach, and Pensacola Beach all in Florida. The rankings are based upon TripAdvisor traveler reviews over the last 12 months. What is your favorite beach? Are you able to get there often?