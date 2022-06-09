When most people are eating french fries, their dipping go-to option is usually ketchup.
But have you tried some other options?
How about Garlic Aioli?
Have you heard of ‘Comeback Sauce?’ It’s a combination of mayo, ketchup and chili sauce, onion, Worcestershire, Creole mustard, lemon juice, hot sauce and/or horseradish.
Some people dip their fries in Mayonnaise
How about Spicy Cheddar Mornay.
Honey Mustard
Ranch
And the list goes on.
What do you put on your fries?
Beth
The Best Dipping Sauces for French Fries That Aren’t Ketchup
