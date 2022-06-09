The Best Dipping Sauces for French Fries That Aren’t Ketchup

When most people are eating french fries, their dipping go-to option is usually ketchup.

But have you tried some other options?

How about Garlic Aioli?

Have you heard of ‘Comeback Sauce?’ It’s a combination of mayo, ketchup and chili sauce, onion, Worcestershire, Creole mustard, lemon juice, hot sauce and/or horseradish.

Some people dip their fries in Mayonnaise

How about Spicy Cheddar Mornay.

Honey Mustard

Ranch

And the list goes on.

What do you put on your fries?