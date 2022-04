The BEST of The BEST Of Fast Food! Who Won?!

1. The Best Breakfast: Wendy’s. Runners-up: Chick-fil-A . . . then McDonald’s.

2. The Best Coffees: Culver’s Blue Spoon Blend. Runners-up: Chick-fil-A . . . then McDonald’s McCafé Premium Roast Coffee.

3. The Best Cheeseburgers: Culver’s Double ButterBurger with Cheese. Runners-up: In-N-Out’s Double-Double . . . then Sonic’s SuperSonic Double Cheeseburger.

4. The Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches: Burger King’s Ch’King Sandwich. Runners-up: Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich . . . then KFC’s Chicken Sandwich.

5. The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches: Popeyes’ Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Runners-up: Burger King’s Spicy Ch’King . . . then KFC’s Spicy Chicken.

6. The Best Fish Sandwiches: Popeyes’ Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich. Runners-up: Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe . . . then Long John Silver’s Wild Alaska Pollock Sandwich.

7. The Best Tacos: Del Taco’s “The Del Taco”. Runners-up: Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco . . . then El Pollo Loco’s Chicken Taco Al Carbon.

8. The Best Chicken Nuggets: Arby’s Premium Chicken Nuggets. Runners-up: Popeyes’ Nuggets . . . then Chick-fil-A’s Nuggets.

9. The Best Fries: Arby’s: Curly Fries. Runners-up: McDonald’s . . . then Chick-fil-A’s Waffle Fries.

10. The Best Onion Rings: Sonic’s Hand Made Onion Rings. Runners-up: Whataburger’s Onion Rings . . . then Culver’s Onion Rings.

11. The Best Fast Casual Cheeseburgers: Shake Shack’s ShackBurger Single. Runners-up: Five Guys . . . then Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

12. The Best Fast Casual Fried Chicken Sandwiches: Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich. Runners-up: Fuku’s O.G. Sando . . . then Shake Shack.

13. The Best Fast Casual Fries: Five Guys Style Fries . . . Runners-up: Shake Shack’s Crinkle Cut Fries . . . then Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

14. Menu Item of the Year: Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

15. Most Valuable Pickle (MVP): Burger King’s Ch’King.

(Thrillist)