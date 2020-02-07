The best of them: Andy Grammer teams with Elle King for new duet

S-Curve/BMG

S-Curve/BMGAndy Grammer doesn't do a lot of collaborations, but he's teamed up with Elle King for a brand-new one -- and more are coming.

The fresh recording is a duet version of "Best of You," a song off Andy's current album, Naive. Andy explains, "To me, this song is about loving someone through all of the layers of the good and the bad. And, after seeing the response to this song on tour, I knew I had to do a duet.”

He adds, "Elle was the perfect choice for me because of her gritty and authentic personality, which really resonates with the message of the song.”

As for Elle, she gushes, "I love Andy so much! He’s the sweetest and most positive person I’ve ever been around. I am honored that he asked me to sing with him and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

"Best of You" is the next single from Naive, following the uplifting hit "Don't Give Up on Me" and "Wish You Pain." Meanwhile, Andy promises "several new collaborations...in the coming months."

