As the economy and the country opens up, people are ready to get out and explore and travel.

Travel + Leisure has a list of the 50 best state parks in the United States.

Most people focus on going to National Parks but there are hidden treasures at State Parks.

You can go through the list state-by-state and pick a state park in your state.

Are you more of the park adventurous type or hop on a plane go lay on a beach type?

(TravelandLeisure)