The Best TV/Movie Plot Twists

Do you agree with this list? Darth Vader being Luke’s dad tops a list of the best TV and movie plot twists. It’s followed by the Red Wedding from “Game of Thrones” and Bruce Willis being dead in “The Sixth Sense”. Here’s the top ones:

“The Empire Strikes Back”: Darth Vader is Luke’s dad. “Game of Thrones”: The Red Wedding. “The Sixth Sense”: Bruce Willis was dead the whole time. “The Usual Suspects”: Verbal Kint is Keyser Soze. “Fight Club”: Tyler Durden is a figment of the narrator’s imagination. “The Good Place”: It’s actually the BAD place. “Parasite”: The Kim family starts in one basement, and ends up in another. “Chinatown”: Katherine is Evelyn’s sister AND her daughter. “Psycho”: Mrs. Bates is actually Norman. “Lost”: The Season 3 finale “Flash Forward” reveal.