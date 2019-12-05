The Best Use EVER For A Ring Doorbell

Best use of the Ring Doorbell yet! Two kids in Minnesota used the family’s doorbell cam to send their military dad messages almost every day. The dad was stationed in the Middle East. He got to see tons of wonderful moments, including 7-year-old son Zerick’s new haircut, and proud announcement that he just graduated from training wheels . . . and 5-year-old daughter Petroula wearing her princess tiara on her birthday… their dad, Major Peter DeCrans, nearly daily video messages via their Ring Video Doorbell when he was deployed in the Middle East for 10 months.