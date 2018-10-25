“The best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear!” Be a REAL Christmas Elf!

If you’ve ever dreamed about working for Santa as one of his helper doubles, but can’t quite grow a beard, a Finnish company has the next best job for you: Christmas Elf!!

Lapland Safaris is looking for “elves” this winter to act as tour guides and greeters in their near-North Pole locations.

The job is pretty serious too. Candidates will need extensive training, including “learning the required elfing and communication skills,” plus speaking a second language would come in handy.

It’s a short gig, running from the end of November through the beginning of January 2019, but the benefits are worth it. Lapland will hook their elves up with discount housing, meals, and shopping.

Have you ever needed to take an extra job for the holidays? What did you do? Have you tried mall Santa? What was that like?