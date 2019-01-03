The Best & Worst Of Fast Food Salads

Was one of your New Years Resolutions to eat healthier? A salad instead of a burger and fries? And bonus – fast food places HAVE salads! Wooo!!

Well, it turns out, not all salads are created equal. In fact some are worse than the so-called unhealthy fare served up in these establishments.

Speaking to experts, HuffPost put together a list of the Best and Worst Fast Food Salads, which has some surprising results.

Funny thing – my fav salads are #8 (worst) and #1 (best)! Where do yours fall on the list?

The nutritionists agreed that offering salads with fresh ingredients is a good thing, but patrons need to be smart and informed about what is actually in the bowl.

Do you opt for salads at fast food places? Does this change your opinion on your selection? What healthy dishes can you assemble at these chains?