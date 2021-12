No no no no say it ain’t so!

Eddie Mekka known for his role as Carmine “The Big Ragu” on Laverne & Shirley has died.

He was 69.

He died in his home on November 27th. No cause of death was given.

He played Shirley’s boyfriend and was known for breaking out out in song on the show.

He was also in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, A League of Their Own and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

What was your favorite role Eddie Mekka portrayed?

(TMZ)