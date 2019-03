We’ve all embarrassed our kids with using their slang, but this is ridiculous! A morning news crew in Toledo crammed a ton of teenage slang into a segment where they wished local high school students good luck during testing week. And it was painfully awkward. In 30 seconds they hit “slay,” “yeeeet,” “woke,” “beyond fleek,” “goooaaals,” “say ‘Bye Felicia’ to that testing stress,” “weather’s gonna be turnt,” “yaaaas,” “Toledo weather gonna be v lit during testing week,” and “okurrr!”