It’s a good weekend to go stargazing – because the biggest meteor shower of the year is about to reach its peak.
The Perseid meteor shower will be busiest Saturday night into Sunday morning, with 50-60 meteors per hour.
The best time to watch? Right before dawn on Sunday – and be sure to give yourself at least 20-30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the night sky.
Do you ever go stargazing? What’s your secret stargazing spot?
Beth
By Beth |
The Biggest Meteor Shower Of The Year Peaks This Weekend
It’s a good weekend to go stargazing – because the biggest meteor shower of the year is about to reach its peak.