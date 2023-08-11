The Biggest Meteor Shower Of The Year Peaks This Weekend

It’s a good weekend to go stargazing – because the biggest meteor shower of the year is about to reach its peak.

The Perseid meteor shower will be busiest Saturday night into Sunday morning, with 50-60 meteors per hour.

The best time to watch? Right before dawn on Sunday – and be sure to give yourself at least 20-30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the night sky.

Do you ever go stargazing? What’s your secret stargazing spot?