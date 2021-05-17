The Black Crowes announce rescheduled dates for ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ tour

Courtesy Live Nation

The Black Crowes‘ Shake Your Money Maker tour will finally happen this summer.

The trek, which had originally been scheduled for 2020 before getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now set to launch this July in Nashville. “When I’m Gone” rockers Dirty Honey will provide support.

During the tour, the Crowes will perform Shake Your Money Maker in its entirety. The run also marks the band’s first full-scale outing since brothers and co-founders Rich and Chris Robinson announced their reunion and reconciliation at the end of 2019, ending a years-long feud between the two.

The Robinson brothers were able to play a run of acoustic shows as a duo early in 2020.

Tickets purchased for the originally announced Shake Your Money Maker tour will be valid at the rescheduled dates. For the full list of stops and all ticket info, visit TheBlackCrowes.com.

