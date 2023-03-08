The Black Crowes, Blondie & more set for Bourbon & Beyond

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

The 2023 Bourbon & Beyond Festival returns to Louisville, Kentucky, in September, with a lineup that includes The Black Crowes, Duran Duran and Blondie.

The festival is set for September 14 to 17 at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, with a lineup of over 50 artists, including headliners Brandi Carlile, The Killers, Bruno Mars and The Black Keys, along with Mavis Staples, Brittany Howard, Bastille and The Gaslight Anthem.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. More info and the complete lineup can be found at bourbonandbeyond.com.

