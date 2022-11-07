The Black Crowes book two Las Vegas gigs over Super Bowl weekend

Courtesy Live Nation

The Black Crowes will be spending Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

The band has booked two performances at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com.

Citi cardmembers can grab presale tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. An artist presale starts on Wednesday, and there are also presales for members of various loyalty programs.

After those shows, as previously reported, the Black Crowes will play the 2023 Innings Festival, taking place February 25-26 in Tempe, Arizona. Also on the bill are Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer and The Offspring.

