The Black Crowes dropping ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ live album

Courtesy of Black Crowes/Silver Arrow

The Black Crowes have spent the past two years celebrating their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, and now they are continuing that celebration with a new live album. The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live features the best performances from their 2021-22 reunion tour in which they played their debut album in order in its entirety.

“The Black Crowes are proud to present an audio document of our Shake Your Money Maker Tour from the last two years,” Chris Robinson shares. “From where it all began to where we’re going and all that was in between. Hail hail rock ‘n roll!”

Dropping March 17, The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live will be available digitally, on CD and on vinyl. It will feature the entire album played live, selective hits and two bonus tracks of the band covering The Rolling Stones’ “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” and Velvet Underground’s ‘Rock & Roll.” They’ve also shared the first track from the record, a live recording of the album’s opening track, “Twice as Hard.”

The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.